One of the employees of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, First Assistant Youssef Al Habsi, rescued eight people who were trapped inside the mountains of Wadi Naqab for nine hours.

The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Zaabi, said that the incident began when Al-Habsi was summoned while he was on duty to seek his help to find eight people trapped in a rugged area in the mountains of Wadi Naqab, as he is from that region and has good experience in it.

He added that Al-Habsi went to the area and began the search for the stranded people from four o’clock in the afternoon the day before yesterday, and made great efforts that were successful until one o’clock in the morning yesterday, and as a result of the dark darkness he was forced to stay with them until the sunrise, to rescue and liberate them using ropes, and then Reach them to the location of their vehicles.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

