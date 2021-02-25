A middle-aged man had to be rescued by helicoper after falling down the embankment above the Rules Dam whilst picking wild asparragus.

It was around 11.30h yesterday when the 112 emergency number received a call from a person who had been accompanying the 60-year-old victim. The man had injured his head in the fall.

Owing to difficult access, the Guardia Civil rescue helicopter based in Armilla (Granada) was called out to bring him up to the road where an ambulance was waiting to take him to Hospital Virgen de las Nieves, which is the specialized traumatology hospital for the province .

(News: Velez Benaudalla, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)