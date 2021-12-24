Rescue missions Three horses went on the run in Loviisa, were found after a frost night with the help of the fire brigade’s thermal imager – “Got home for Christmas”

The horses ran away on Thursday and had time to escape for 15 hours. On Friday morning, the horses were caught and returned to the owner.

In Loviisa the escape of the three horses that escaped on Thursday ended happily on Christmas Eve.

The East Uusimaa Rescue Department was given the task of finding three runaway horses just before eight in the morning. The horses had run away in Liljendal last night.

The free fire brigades in Valko and Wessö were alerted to the search.

“The free fire brigades used imaging helicopters to get an immediate sighting of the horses,” says the firefighter on duty. Timo Tuomainen.

With the help of imaging helicopters, the movements of the horses were monitored on the spot and the captors were guided in the right direction. In the morning, a thermal camera helicopter used by the Free Fire Department was helpful in monitoring the movements of the horses.

Horseflesh was caught on Friday morning a few miles from the getaway. By eleven, they had already been returned to the owner.

“After all, the horses were found in the possession of bystanders in good health, and they got home for Christmas,” says Tuomainen. The escape of the horses in the Christmas frost lasted 15 hours.

The horses were found in the immediate vicinity of Highway 6. According to Tuominen, the escape trip did not cause any accidents in traffic.

The horses were found to be well.

.