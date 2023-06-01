Thursday, June 1, 2023
Rescue Missions | The water bus had a sea accident at Seurasaarenselä in Helsinki, with about 50 people on board

June 1, 2023
Rescue Missions | The water bus had a sea accident at Seurasaarenselä in Helsinki, with about 50 people on board

City|Rescue missions

The passengers were safely brought to the mainland.

Machine fault stopped a water bus that was in traffic at Seurasaarenselä in Helsinki on Thursday. There were about 50 people on board at the time of the incident, says a tweet from the coast guard.

Boats from the Helsinki Coast Guard Station and the City of Helsinki Rescue Service arrived to help the water bus. The water bus was towed by the units to the sheltered harbor a little before four o’clock, and the passengers were brought to the mainland.

