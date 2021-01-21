Rescue missions The voluntary rescue service was alerted for help last year clearly more often than usual

Especially the missing were searched more often last year than usual.

Optional the rescue service (Vapepa) was alerted to the authorities in 2020 a total of 544 times.

There were clearly more alert tasks than in previous years. In 2019, there were 456 emergency services in the rescue service.

Especially the missing were searched more often last year than usual. There were 265 search jobs last year, compared to 184 in 2019.

One reason for the high number of searches, according to a Vapepa release, is that during the coronavirus epidemic, people have moved more in the wild than before. As a result, more and more people have also disappeared.

Vapepan in 2020, about 8,500 volunteers took part in the tasks. About a thousand members joined the alert groups.

Vapepa is a network of volunteer helpers formed by 53 organizations. The alert groups have a total of about 11,000 volunteers all over Finland.

“There was a greater need for helpers and their time, as Vapepa was involved in a number of volunteer-intensive assistance situations, which, in addition to searches, included fires, flood protection and corona-related tasks,” says the contingency coordinator. Arsi Veikkolainen In Vapepa’s press release.