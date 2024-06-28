Rescue Missions | The police temporarily isolated Asema Square, the situation ended quickly

Rescue missions|The police had a visible task in front of the Helsinki Post Office on Asema-auki.

Helsinki The station square was temporarily cordoned off by the police after three in the afternoon on Friday. A cordon surrounded the square and there were police cars, an ambulance and a rescue vehicle.

The Helsinki police tell HS that the Post Office had a rescue mission. The person was said to have been on the roof of the house.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was there Silva Virtanen according to the police forced one person into a police car around 15:35 and the situation broke out.