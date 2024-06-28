Friday, June 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rescue Missions | The police temporarily isolated Asema Square, the situation ended quickly

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Rescue Missions | The police temporarily isolated Asema Square, the situation ended quickly
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police had a visible task in front of the Helsinki Post Office on Asema-auki.

Helsinki The station square was temporarily cordoned off by the police after three in the afternoon on Friday. A cordon surrounded the square and there were police cars, an ambulance and a rescue vehicle.

The Helsinki police tell HS that the Post Office had a rescue mission. The person was said to have been on the roof of the house.

Helsingin Sanomat reporter who was there Silva Virtanen according to the police forced one person into a police car around 15:35 and the situation broke out.

The situation was over quickly. Picture: Silva Virtanen HS

#Rescue #Missions #police #temporarily #isolated #Asema #Square #situation #ended #quickly

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This is what Ezio and Edward Kenway look like in the Assassin’s Creed expansion for Magic: The Gathering

This is what Ezio and Edward Kenway look like in the Assassin's Creed expansion for Magic: The Gathering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]