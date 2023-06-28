Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Rescue Missions | The man found in the water was found dead in Joensuu

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Rescue Missions | The man found in the water was found dead in Joensuu

Homeland|Rescue missions

The rescue service received an alert about a person in the water a little before 9:30 on Tuesday evening.

Man died on Tuesday in Joensuu’s Marjala Kuunvirra, says the rescue service of North Karelia.

Marjala is located six kilometers northwest of the center of Joensuu. The rescue service received an alert about a person in the water a little before 9:30 on Tuesday evening.

The people who were swimming in the moon current had found the man in the water, says the rescue service. The surface rescuers of the rescue service lifted the man to the ground and started CPR. Despite resuscitation, the man was pronounced dead.

According to the rescue service, several bystanders saw the situation. The rescue service urges eyewitnesses to contact the social and crisis emergency at 0133309002 if necessary.

