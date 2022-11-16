Rescue Missions | The cow fell into the open manure pit – the rescue service had to help the tired animal up

The cow that had calved the previous day couldn’t get up from the open manure pit on its own due to fatigue. In the end, the rescue service helped the cow up.

North Karelia On Wednesday, the rescue service rescued a cow that fell into a manure pit at a dairy farm in Nurmekse.

There is usually a grate on top of the manure pit. Fire chief Jari Hartikainen says that the owners had forgotten to put the grate over the shaft.

Hartikainen says the cow gave birth the day before.

“The cow was tired after calving. The vet had come to see it in the morning, but it hadn’t recovered yet,” says Hartikainen.

The tired cow had fallen headfirst into the manure pit, after which it had not been able to get out on its own.

Rescue workers lifted the cow out with a home-made electric lift.

According to Hartikainen, lifting the cow went well, and the animal was not harmed.

“It stayed perfectly fine in its place.”