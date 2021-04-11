Rescue missions An adult man climbed a pole of a high-voltage line in Helsinki’s Mustikkamaa on Saturday, the rescue operation lasted almost two hours

The rescue operation took almost two hours, as the power lines first had to be cut off.

Adult the man was rescued on Saturday night from a life-threatening situation in Mustikkamaa, Helsinki. The man had climbed the power line to a pole several meters high.

A video sent by an HS reader shows how rescuers approach a man with a crane.

“Had climbed up but didn’t dare come down. He was safely removed from there in a couple of hours, ”says the firefighter on duty Tommi Sivula From the City of Helsinki Rescue Department.

The operation took almost two hours, as the power lines had to be cut off to save the man. The high-voltage line running next to the Grandfather’s Bridge is part of Helsinki’s backbone network, so it cannot be switched off at any time.

“It’s a pretty tedious situation to handle,” Sivula commented.

Rescue Department announced the rescue mission at half past nine on Saturday on Twitter.

In addition to the rescue service and Helen, there was also a police officer.

It is confirmed from the Helsinki police that the police have been involved in a task led by the rescue service.

At least for the time being, there is no suspicion of a crime.