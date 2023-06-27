The recently released “Rescue Mission 2” is a total success in Netflix and has been leading the top 10 one of the most watched movies on the platform. For this reason, the fans have already requested that a third part of the saga starring Chris Hemsworthbut this time facing a much more powerful and iconic rival on the big screen: John Wick from Keanu Reeves.

However, how feasible would that situation be? The film’s director, Sam Hargravespoke about it and shed light on that possibility.

YOU CAN SEE: “Virgilio” surpassed “Asu mare 4” on Netflix: this is the documentary of the Central chef

Is “Rescue Mission 3” likely to include John Wick?

In an interview with Dexerto, Hargrave declared himself a fan of the character played by Keanu Reeves. In addition, he stated that, in a possible confrontation between the two, it would be difficult to support Rake. “As the director of the world of Tyler Rake, I would have to root for my man, Tyler Rake, but then, in the canon of the movies and legendary abilities, it’s hard,” he said.

Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary and former SASR operator. Photo: Netflix

He also added that, although he would love to see said crossover in the cinema, it is not a fact that it can happen because they belong to different studies. Netflix, for one, owns Hemsworth’s character, while Lionsgate is the developer of Reeves’.

YOU CAN SEE: “Overcoming guilt”, LIVE PREMIERE TODAY on Canal de las Estrellas: schedule, channel and where to watch the soap opera

When would “Rescue Mission 3” come to Netflix?

After the great success of “Rescue Mission 2”, many wondered if there will be a third part of the story, for which Chris Hemsworth was in charge of confirming in the last TUDUM, one day after the premiere of the second footage of the saga, what fans of the franchise wanted to hear: there will be “Rescue Mission 3”.

Given the confirmation, the other question that arose was about when it will be released, so, considering that the third part was already being worked on, it would reach the screens of the streaming platform between 2025 and 2026. As recalled, between the first installment (released in 2020) and the second three years passed.

We can only wait for the official information from Netflix to start scheduling the date on which the next Tyler Rake film will be released.

What is TUDUM?

TUDUM is the classic sound that is heard when entering the Netflix application, so inspired by it, they decided to create an exclusive event for fans. Its first presentation was on September 25, 2021 and its purpose is to present to the world the news and upcoming releases that would be released on the streaming platform. This 2023 the event has already been held and took place on Saturday, June 17 in Brazil.

YOU CAN SEE: Tudum 2023 [EN VIVO]: look HERE the minute by minute of the Netflix event

Watch the trailer for “Rescue Mission 2”

#Rescue #Mission #Netflix #John #Wick #enemy #Chris #Hemsworth