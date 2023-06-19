A few days after its premiere, “Rescue Mission 2” by Chris Hemsworth it received very good reviews and the public acceptance has supported it as well. This can be seen reflected in the ranking of the 10 most popular movies of the day today in Peru because it has reached the first place and the third is occupied by the first edition of this film. The only series that is between the two is “Paw patrol”; however, this ranking is changing, so anything is possible to happen.

“Rescue Mission 2” leads the Netflix ranking

On Friday, June 16, “Rescue Mission 2” premiered and took three days to rise to the top of the ranking of the most watched in Peru. In order to understand the context, this helped its prequel to be located in the third position. He has defeated the new film of “Asu mare” and is in contention with the anime film “Black clover: the sword of the wizard king”.

This is the current list of the most viewed movies on Netflix in Peru:

“Rescue Mission 2” “Paw Patrol” “Rescue Mission” “Black Clover: The Wizard King’s Sword” “Asu mare: the friends”.

Where can you see “Extraction 2” via ONLINE?

This tape was released on Netflix on Friday, June 16. This is exclusive because it was produced by this platform.

What is “Rescue Mission 2” about?

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in “Rescue Mission 2”, the sequel to the hit Netflix action film. After miraculously surviving the events of the first production, the Australian black ops mercenary returns with another deadly mission: to break the family of a ruthless Georgia gangster out of prison.

