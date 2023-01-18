oh”Rescue Mission 2″ already has a release date! The sequel to the Netflix film, starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Sam Hargrave with a script by Joe Russo, will arrive this 2023 through the streaming platform. This second part will continue the exciting action-packed story of Tyler Rake, who had deceived viewers after his apparent death in the unexpected ending of the first installment. When is the tape released?

What is “Rescue Mission 2” about?

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in “Rescue Mission 2”, the sequel to the hit Netflix action movie. After miraculously surviving the events of the first production, the Australian black-ops mercenary returns with another deadly mission: to break the family of a ruthless Georgia gangster out of prison.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Rescue Mission 2.” Photo: Netflix

Hemsworth is reunited with the director of the first installment, Sam Hargrave, and the script by Joe Russo. Likewise, the production will once again be under the command of the AGBO studio, which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Golshifteh Farahani also reprises her role from the initial film. The sequel also features Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili as co-stars.

When is “Rescue Mission 2” released?

According to the official newsletter for Netflix releases this 2023, “Rescue Mission 2” will hit streaming on June 16, so you can already mark the date on your calendar.