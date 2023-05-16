After months of waiting “Rescue Mission 2” It has finally released its first official trailer. As is recalled, the professional assassin allegedly died in the first installment of Netflix, but it has already been confirmed that, after falling into the river, the subject managed to be pulled out of the water by paramedics and stabilized to now return to the ring. In the new preview, we see how Chris Hemsworth return as tyler in a plan that seems to be even more dangerous than the previous one.

For now, the details about the mission for this new rescue are not clear. Even so, large explosions, blood and violent action are anticipated. When it premieres “Rescue Mission 2”? According to what was reported by Netflix, the film will be available in the streaming catalog from June 16.

