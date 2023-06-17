After that in the final from the first installment of “rescue mission“believed dead” Tyler Rakeplayed by Chris Hemsworth, in this second part it can be seen that the mercenary was rescued and is well. Such is his recovery that he feels prepared for the next missionin which he must fight with an entire army, led by the Radiani brothers, to rescue a mother and her son.

Who are the new hostages?

Ketevan and his son held captive by the Radiani brothers. Photo: Netflix

On this occasion, Hemsworth’s character is contacted by the ‘Man in Suit’ for a new mission. Now, the one who requires his services is Mia, his ex-sister-in-law, because she needs the mercenary to rescue her sister and son, who are being held captive by the Radiani brothers.

These new characters are two drug dealers who have formed a large army called the Nagazi.

YOU CAN SEE: “”Extraction 2″: where to SEE the ONLINE premiere of Chris Hemsworth’s film?”

Did Tyler Rake manage to successfully complete his new mission?

Thanks to his fighting skills and military strategy, as well as the support of his right hand Nik Khan, Rake manages to rescue Ketevan and his son after finishing off Zurab Radiani and the Nagazi army. The hostages are taken to safety by the US government’s witness protection unit.

However, not everything went according to plan, as the ‘Man in the Suit’ told Tyler that they shouldn’t arrest him, which unfortunately, they do.

Will there be a next mission for Tyler?

Tyler Rake receives a new mission proposal in the “Extraction 2” finale. Photo: Netflix

While in jail, Mia visits the mercenary Rake to inform him that Ketevan is safe. Likewise, she confesses that her deceased son did not consider him a coward, but a hero who left to save people. This would be a way of comforting Tyler for leaving his son, who had been diagnosed with lymphoma and passed away.

YOU CAN SEE: “Will there be Extraction 3? This is what Chris Hemsworth said about a possible sequel”

After the visit, Tyler is taken to a secret location, where he meets the ‘Mystery Man’, played by Idris Elba, who proposes that he complete a new mission in order to get him out of jail.

#quotrescue #mission #2quot #Tyler #Rakes #mission