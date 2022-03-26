This Friday, March 25, 2022, Chris Hemsworth officially announced the end of filming “Rescue Mission 2″. The Australian actor published a very emotional video in which he thanks each of his colleagues and the production team for the great work done during all these months.

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in “Rescue Mission.” Photo: Netflix

The protagonist of the next movie of the ‘God of Thunder’, “Thor: love and thunder”, through his Instagram, gave this news. This is not the first time that Chris Hemsworth reports how the making of “Extraction 2″because in previous times he has uploaded behind-the-scenes photos and even with the director of the film, Sam Hargrave.

“That’s a wrapper! Another Extraction movie below. It is shaping up to be an epic franchise made possible only by the blood, sweetness, tears and passion of our incredible cast and crew. A huge thank you to everyone who has been with us throughout this journey and cheered on many more, much love to the team. I can’t wait for all of you to see this!” The also protagonist of the first and second installments of “Rescue Mission” wrote.

So far we have only had a teaser of Netflix posted at the Tudum virtual event, in which we remember one of the last scenes of “Extraction” with Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth’s character, injured and falling into the water. However, this would not be the end of him, as Rake wakes up and pushes himself to get out and continue the action story.

It will be a matter of time to have more information and an official trailer for “Rescue Mission 2”, which will be released on Netflix very soon.

“Rescue Mission 2″: official teaser