Wednesday 20 January 2021, 12:46

A policeman on duty managed to save the life at the last moment of a man who was sitting on the platform without reacting



A man is sitting on the edge of the platform Madrid’s Underground, with his legs dangling over the tracks. Does not react. Luckily, an off-duty policeman sees him from the other platform, walks through the entire station and quickly comes to help him.

Finally, he gets it off the edge seconds before the train passes.