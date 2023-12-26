Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustam Amirov stated that his country is in competition with other countries to obtain ammunition from Western manufacturers. Because there are other conflicts in the world that consume production resources.

Amirov continued, in a statement to Ukrainian media, on Sunday: “We have begun competing to buy ammunition,” admitting that his country will not be able to become completely independent from Western assistance.

The US Senate recently froze an aid package for Kiev worth $61 billion, which disappointed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to a report by the American newspaper “The Washington Post” on Sunday, other security preferences, including supporting Israel in the ongoing Gaza war and securing the southern border of the United States, may entail the end of American assistance.

Will American support really stop soon? A Ukrainian political expert and member of the Ukrainian Homeland Party answers this question to Sky News Arabia, presenting the steps that Kiev will take in any case.

How did the Gaza war affect?

The ongoing war since October 7 in the Palestinian territories between Israel and the Hamas movement has affected the arming of Ukraine in several aspects, some of which the academic and political analyst, Khalil Azima, points out:

Due to the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian forces have begun to suffer from a severe shortage of artillery shells on the front line, especially 155 mm artillery shells, and there are fears of a lack of military and financial support in general.

Ukraine has been working for some time to increase local military production and attract international companies to cooperate and work in Ukraine, and this will be the main topic of the current stage, especially after the great success in producing naval drones and regaining control over a large part of the territorial waters.

At the same time, Ukraine will not stop demanding that Western countries continue to arm it, through diplomatic pressure, which Kiev succeeded in previously, and which led to changing the positions of the countries whose aid to it was delayed.

However, the war in the Middle East did not affect the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses, despite Russia exploiting this war to increase its air attacks with drones, missiles, and bombers.

Ongoing support

For his part, Farhad Sheikh Bakr, a member of the Ukrainian Homeland Party, says: “The quantity or financial value of the support provided to Ukraine may decrease, but the Americans remain its main supporter, because they consider it in the war to be in direct confrontation with Moscow, and the first line for Europe on Russia’s borders.”

Khalil Azima agrees with him, saying: “Despite the differences between the US President and members of the Republican Party who want to cut off aid to Ukraine, all official US statements confirm Washington’s commitment to providing financial and military support to Ukraine, no matter how long the war lasts.”

In a sign of support coming from Europe, the French authorities began delivering French-made FAMAS G2 automatic rifles, caliber 5.56 mm, to the Ukrainian army.

A form of support received by Kiev, on Monday, came from the World Bank, where the Ministry of Finance announced that the government had received $1.34 billion, as part of a bank program to support the administration’s ability there to bear public expenditures.

The ministry explained in a statement that the financing consists of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, a $190 million grant from Norway, a $50 million grant from the United States, and a $20 million grant from Switzerland.

The funds will be used to partially compensate for non-security and defense-related expenses in the Ukrainian budget, including social aid for the elderly and payments to state emergency service personnel, according to the ministry.

On the fieldThe Ukrainian Air Force announced, on Monday, that it shot down 28 out of 31 drones that were launched, during a new Russian night attack.

She added on “Telegram” that the attack launched by Russia using drones targeted the southern regions of Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaev, the eastern region of Donetsk, and the western region of Khmelnytsky, during which “the enemy also launched a Kh-59 guided air missile towards Zaporizhya (south), and another anti-radar missile from Kh-31P model from the waters of the Black Sea,” and that they were “shot down.”

On the other hand, Ukrainians (belonging to Orthodox Christianity) celebrated Christmas on December 25 for the first time. In harmony with Westerners, and in dedication to its distance from Moscow, which celebrates it on January 7.