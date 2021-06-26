From a distance it looks like an explosion, but in reality it is a constant cloud of dust. Is that the mass of rubble vomits every so often what looks like smoke, but in reality it is a volatile mixture of materials that are removed by cranes and that the strong wind from the sea swirls towards Collins Avenue.

In this hostile climate, like war, and sometimes interrupted by rains and lightning, dozens of teams of rescuers work to search for survivors among the ruins of the Champlain Towers complex that collapsed early Thursday morning.

Near the zero point there are rubber and plastic smell, sirens are heard and helicopters fly overhead. The perimeter is cut off, although the curious can access a view of the ruins from the beach.

Tasks progress much more slowly than the families of the disappeared wish. Until last night four people had been confirmed dead and 159 were still missing after the collapse of 55 of the 136 apartments in the beachside complex in Surfside, north of Miami.

Among those in the tower there are 9 Argentines of which there are still no traces. They are Andrés Galfrascoli and his partner Fabián Núñez and their daughter, Sofía, 5 years old. Yesterday the identity of another family of compatriots was revealed. Photographer Graciela Cattarossi, her 7-year-old daughter Estela, her sister Andrea, her father and mother, who lived on the 5th floor of the tower that collapsed. (See separate).

Rescuers work through the rubble to try to find survivors. AP

The neighborhood is very popular with the Jewish community and is home to one of the largest synagogues in the city. On a short walk through the area, it is common to see men wearing a yarmulke or ultra-Orthodox attire. An Argentine rabbi described Surfside as a “Villa Crespo.”

As Friday night falls, a climate of mourning was felt at the beginning of Shabbat. The neighborhood also has a Creole stamp because it is attached to “Little Argentina”, where there are restaurants that sell milanesas and Balcarce desserts or rogel de leche dulce.

A good part of the inhabitants of the Champlain are Jews. Among the disappeared, in addition to Americans, there are also other Latin Americans, natives of Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay. Even the sister of the Paraguayan first lady was in the complex with her family and there is still no news from her. Also an uncle of the former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet and his wife.

The victims’ family reunification center, which was initially set up in a community center and assists relatives, has now been moved to a more comfortable hotel 6 blocks from the collapse. This Friday a huge bus was seen in which the relatives and several patrol cars were transferred in front of the Grand Beach Hotel, the new headquarters. It is a sign that the wait may be long.

Despite the fact that rescuers use sophisticated technology such as infrared sensors, sound sensors, drones and small cameras to track signs of life, the rescue is moving slowly for several reasons.

First because of the characteristics of the collapse. The floors were crushed together without leaving too many spaces for air gaps, experts estimate. Any material they move can be dangerous. In addition, the rain during these hours could have filled the “saving” spaces for the victims with water.

Third, there is a risk of explosions due to accumulation of gas, short circuits or cars that were left in the garage with a full tank of fuel. In fact, there was a gas explosion last night and the rescue was suspended for a few hours until they controlled it. Wind and dust swirls also complicate.

Only one of the deceased was identified yesterday. It is the mother of the 15-year-old boy rescued on Thursday, who died in the hospital. Other bodies were being transported in yellow bags and evacuated so that the police could confirm their identities and inform family members.



Exterior view of the 12-story building partially collapsed today, near 88th Street and Collins Avenue, in the town of Surfside, north of Miami Beach, Florida (USA). EFE

President Joe Biden delivered a message of condolences. “It is a very, very hard time. There are so many people waiting, are they alive, what will happen? “He said during an event at the White House. “So we are wholeheartedly with them”, he claimed. Earlier it declared a state of emergency to provide federal assistance for relief operations and relocation of survivors.

The authorities “still hope to find people alive,” they say. First responders “are highly motivated by the prospect of finding people. We have to force them to do their rotations, “he said.

In the meantime, it is not yet known what caused the collapse. The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, asked that the causes be clarified “without delay”. “We need a definitive explanation of how this could have happened,” he said. “I think it is important that it be without delay,” he added.

Because it was built in the 1980s, Champlain Towers was due to be recertified this year in accordance with Miami-Dade County safety regulations, and repair work was underway on its roof as part of that process.

But nor it is still known whether those reforms caused the collapse. The issue of why is key to establishing responsibilities and so that the tragedy does not repeat itself. But for the relatives wrapped in anguish it is urgent today to rescue any trace of life from the rubble.