Saturday, August 26, 2023
Rescue Department | The taxi ended up on its roof for an unknown reason at Töölöntor in Helsinki

August 26, 2023
Rescue Department | The taxi ended up on its roof for an unknown reason at Töölöntor in Helsinki

The alarm about the accident came at around 6:30 on Saturday morning.

Taxi ended up on its roof for an unknown reason early Saturday morning on Runeberginkatu in Helsinki, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The alarm about the accident came at around 6:30 on Saturday morning. The HS reader’s photo shows how a black passenger car is on its roof next to the Töölöntor tram stop.

As a result of the accident, one person was taken to the hospital to be checked, according to the rescue service. There were no passengers in the taxi at the time of the incident.

The police is investigating the cause of the accident, according to the rescue service. There were reportedly no other parties involved in the accident.

