Rescue Department | Gas station on fire in Karvia

There are plenty of rescue service units.

Gooseberry The roof structures of the gas station located on Yläsatakunntie are on fire.

The Satakunta rescue service reports that there are 17 rescue service units from Satakunta, Pirkanmaa and South Ostrobothnia. Karvia is located in the northeastern corner of Satakunta province, on the border of South Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa provinces.

According to the fire marshal on duty, it seems that the fire can be contained to the gas station, and there is no danger of the fire spreading further.