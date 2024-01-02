Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rescue Department | Gas station on fire in Karvia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Rescue Department | Gas station on fire in Karvia

There are plenty of rescue service units.

Gooseberry The roof structures of the gas station located on Yläsatakunntie are on fire.

The Satakunta rescue service reports that there are 17 rescue service units from Satakunta, Pirkanmaa and South Ostrobothnia. Karvia is located in the northeastern corner of Satakunta province, on the border of South Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa provinces.

According to the fire marshal on duty, it seems that the fire can be contained to the gas station, and there is no danger of the fire spreading further.

#Rescue #Department #Gas #station #fire #Karvia

See also  HS Analysis | The green transition is shaking up the industry, but Finnish large companies are clinging to the old
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US demands that Ortega immediately release Bishop Rolando Álvarez

US demands that Ortega immediately release Bishop Rolando Álvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result