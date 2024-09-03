Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Rescue Department | A thunderstorm front brought torrential rain to the center of Mikkeli: The car floated along with the flood water

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2024
World Europe
Rescue Department | A thunderstorm front brought torrential rain to the center of Mikkeli: The car floated along with the flood water
The rescue service has a dozen damage prevention tasks going on at the same time.

Mikkelin a rough thunderstorm front hit the center at the end of the afternoon. The downpour brought by the storm has caused the streets and basements of buildings to flood.

Firefighter on duty Eero Aho told STT early in the evening that the situation is both rare and serious. The rescue service has a dozen damage prevention tasks going on at the same time.

According to Aho water has flooded both the central shopping center and the basement of the central hospital. However, the shopping center was not closed at 18:30.

According to Aho, the amount of water that rained in Mikkeli is indicated by the fact that at least one low point has a car floating on the street.

