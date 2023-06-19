Rescue Department | A large wildfire spread from the campfire in Hyvinkää

The rescue service reminds that lighting an open fire during a forest fire warning is now prohibited under threat of a fine.

Emergency services has extinguished the terrain on Tervamäentie in Hyvinkää for more than ten hours and the work continues through the night.

So far, firefighters have arrived in Hyvinkää from thirteen fire stations around Uuttamaa. There are a total of 26 units of the rescue service.

The fire that started from the campfire has bitten into the heat-hardened terrain, making it very difficult to put it out, and the heat also puts a strain on the sweaty extinguishing work, the Uusimaa rescue service informs.

