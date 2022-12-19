Rescue Department | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Kotka – two people were sent to the hospital

There were a couple of units of the rescue service.

Emergency services was alerted to Kotka’s Aittakorvi residential area on Isäntämiehentie shortly before nine on Monday evening. A 120-square-meter detached house caught fire in the area and was completely destroyed.

Emergency department units from Kotkansaari, Karhula and Hamina fire stations, two contract fire brigades and the emergency department’s free shift were alerted to the extinguishing work. According to the rescue service, there were a dozen rescue units at the scene.

The building fire, which burned as a torch, threatened to spread to neighboring detached houses and other buildings in the densely built residential area of ​​Aittakorvi.

Firefighter on duty Juhana Kolppo says that the spread of the fire was prevented. Clearing and extinguishing of the colonies are currently underway.

– There was a threat of spread, but the rescue service was able to prevent the fire from spreading, Kolppo says.

– Two people have been hospitalized.