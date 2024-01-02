Tuesday, January 2, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
Rescue Department | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Espoo

The fire probably started in the carport.

Espoo The detached house on Leppärouskuntie was destroyed in a fire the night before Wednesday.

According to the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service, it seems that the fire started in a carport where there were two cars. The fire spread to the detached house attached to the carport.

Six rescue units from Helsinki and West-Uusimaa rescue services arrived at the scene.

There were no personal injuries. The building and its movables will be completely destroyed.

