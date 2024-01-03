Rescue Department | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Espoo

The fire probably started in the carport.
Espoo A detached house located in Leppärousku in Laaksolahti was destroyed by fire on the night before Wednesday.
According to the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service, it seems that the fire started in a carport where there were two cars. The fire spread to the detached house attached to the carport.
Six rescue units from Helsinki and West-Uusimaa rescue services arrived at the scene.
There were no personal injuries. The building and its movables will be completely destroyed.
Correction 3.1. 8:03 a.m.: The fire happened on Leppärousku katu, not on Leppärouskuntie, as was reported earlier in the news.
