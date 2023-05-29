With warm weather approaching – meteorological summer officially starts on Thursday – the number of people seeking out the water is also increasing. Although the Pentecost weekend was still a bit chilly for a swim despite the sun, on Wednesday it can go inland towards 25 degrees. Nice swimming weather? The water is still very cold this early in the year, the rescue team warns. “Don’t do it right now, it’s not hot enough yet.”

#Rescue #brigade #warns #careful #swimming #cold #water #wait #month