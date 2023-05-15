Ron Nessman grabs the stroller and runs towards the highway
Usa, homeless man saves baby from runaway stroller after job interview and gets hired
Holds an interview Work and gets the job … but it’s not the candidate’s words that convince the owners of a restaurant in the area, Applebee’s, in San Bernardino County, California. It’s the story of homeless Ron Nessman, homeless for about eight years because he was deeply grief-stricken over the unexpected death of his girlfriend, and hired for his good deed. Which?
After the interview, while waiting on a bench outsidethe man notices something that catches his attention: a woman, stopped on the driveway, had loaded the baby in the stroller. But one gust of wind takes him away, and mom can’t stop it. As in a movie scene, Nessman leaps off the bench, runs to the stroller and stops it. Everything is captured by surveillance cameras. “I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I hadn’t done anything. I’m glad I intervened”. Some of his relatives see the video (which goes viral in the US) and congratulate him; video which is also seen by the chief of staff of the restaurant where he applied, who hires him. “I didn’t even have time to think about it”Ron told KOVR-TV.
WATCH THE RESCUE VIDEO:
Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench reflecting on his job interview at a nearby Applebee’s when he noticed a stroller racing toward a busy road. https://t.co/PH4fCpCfZz pic.twitter.com/2CKXv0prJE
— FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) May 12, 2023
READ ALSO: Stuttgart, 25-year-old Italian stabbed to death for defending his ex-girlfriend
#Rescue #baby #stroller #runaway #interview #restaurant #assumes
Leave a Reply