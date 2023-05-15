Usa, homeless man saves baby from runaway stroller after job interview and gets hired

Holds an interview Work and gets the job … but it’s not the candidate’s words that convince the owners of a restaurant in the area, Applebee’s, in San Bernardino County, California. It’s the story of homeless Ron Nessman, homeless for about eight years because he was deeply grief-stricken over the unexpected death of his girlfriend, and hired for his good deed. Which?

After the interview, while waiting on a bench outsidethe man notices something that catches his attention: a woman, stopped on the driveway, had loaded the baby in the stroller. But one gust of wind takes him away, and mom can’t stop it. As in a movie scene, Nessman leaps off the bench, runs to the stroller and stops it. Everything is captured by surveillance cameras. “I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I hadn’t done anything. I’m glad I intervened”. Some of his relatives see the video (which goes viral in the US) and congratulate him; video which is also seen by the chief of staff of the restaurant where he applied, who hires him. “I didn’t even have time to think about it”Ron told KOVR-TV.

WATCH THE RESCUE VIDEO:

Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench reflecting on his job interview at a nearby Applebee’s when he noticed a stroller racing toward a busy road. https://t.co/PH4fCpCfZz pic.twitter.com/2CKXv0prJE — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) May 12, 2023

