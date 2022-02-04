Yesterday, Friday, the National Center for Search and Rescue, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for an injured Iranian national in his thirties, after his motorcycle deteriorated in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah (Nizwa).

The report was received from the Sharjah Police Operations Room stating that there was an injured person in the Nizwa area, which led to him being injured in the shoulder and chest, as the case calls for a quick response to its seriousness.

The site was audited by the auxiliary operational systems by the operations room team of the National Search and Rescue Center,

