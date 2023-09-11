Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/10/2023 – 19:24

Villages in mountainous regions are difficult to access, and many remain trapped under rubble in areas that can only be reached on foot or on horseback. Experts speak of a “race against time”. Almost 48 hours after Morocco was shaken by the worst earthquake in more than six decades, rescue teams were still struggling this Sunday (10/09) to free people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. in the small town of Amizmiz, at the foot of the High Atlas mountain range.

On Friday, at around 11 pm (local time), an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale with its epicenter near the city of Oukaimeden, 90 kilometers away, hit the country.

As of Sunday night, Moroccan authorities had counted more than 2,100 dead and more than 2,400 injured – most of them in serious condition. But the death toll could be much higher, as the tremors caused damage in regions of the country that are difficult to access. The World Health Organization estimates the number of people affected by the disaster at more than 300,000.

Organizations specializing in rescue consider the first 72 hours after an earthquake critical for saving lives. After this period – that is, from 11pm on Monday – the chance of survival will have dropped to between 5% and 10%.

“It’s indescribable,” says Naima Oufkir, a resident of the city of approximately 14,000 inhabitants. “My neighbor was pregnant. Now she’s under the rubble somewhere. We are praying that she is still alive.”

In addition to Morocco, the tremors were felt in Algeria, Spain and even Portugal. In 1960, an earthquake destroyed Agadir and caused more than 12,000 deaths – this, however, did not surpass Friday’s event in intensity, according to the American seismic activity monitoring body USGS.

No access to the regions most affected by the tremors

Rescue teams are trying to reach areas closer to the earthquake’s epicenter, in the Al Haouz district, about 70 kilometers from Marrakech. Many mountain towns and villages there are difficult to access and have few resources. Some mountains exceed 3,000 meters in altitude.

“These are very remote places and it is very difficult to access them,” says Anja Hoffmann, who heads the Heinrich Böll Foundation office in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, and knows the region. “The roads are already very narrow. Even under normal conditions, it would take three to four hours to reach a relatively well-equipped hospital. So you can imagine the situation when these roads are blocked.”

A resident of Azgour, a village of 200 people also affected by the earthquake, tells DW that preparations have been made to widen some main roads in the region. “But now the earthquake has destroyed everything,” he laments. He says there are still people trapped under the rubble there, and as of Saturday night no help had arrived.

Some roads could only be traveled on foot or with the help of mules, according to Adel Boria, another resident of the region. “Even landing a rescue helicopter would be difficult in some of these villages.”

“Race against time”

Director of the International Red Cross, Caroline Holt says in an interview with DW that heavy machinery will be needed to open the roads and reach these places. “It’s a race against time,” she says. She also draws attention to the subsequent tremors – there have been at least 20 since then, with one of 4.5 points on Sunday in the Ighil region, south of Marrakech –, which can bring down buildings that have not yet collapsed.

The organization pledged $1.1 million in support to the Moroccan Red Cross office.

“It is important to take care of survivors too. There are many living in the open now, exposed to the elements, many seriously injured”, highlights Holt. “These people will need shelter, water, food, psychological support.”

Indeed, survivors are struggling to stay fed and sheltered. Businesses are damaged or closed. Several must spend the third night under the open sky, on the streets – many houses in the country are made of clay and wood or cement and concrete blocks, which is why the structures easily collapsed.

The government, which declared three days of official mourning, said on Saturday it was taking urgent measures, including reinforcing search and rescue teams, supplying water and distributing food, shelters and blankets.

Help from abroad

Spain announced the sending of 56 agents and four sniffer dogs, already in Moroccan territory; a second team with 30 more people and four other dogs was on the way on Sunday. From the UK, another 60 rescue specialists, four dogs and four healthcare professionals were dispatched. Qatar also announced the sending of a team to support the country. Also on Sunday, a team of Americans arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

Several countries, including Israel, Algeria – which had severed relations with Morocco two years ago –, Tunisia, Taiwan, Germany, France and Turkey also offered help – the latter recently went through a similar tragedy that left more than 50,000 victims.

In tourist Marrakech, return to normality

When Mourad began to feel the tremors on Friday night, he thought he was experiencing a terrorist attack. Along with other employees at Café Zeitoun, in Jemaa el-Fna, the iconic central square of tourist Marrakesh, he began removing customers from the establishment one by one, to avoid panic. “We thought it was a bomb,” he comments, citing an attack nearby in 2011.

On the evening of the following day, however, the establishment was full again – as was Jemaa el-Fna square, packed with curious locals and tourists. Restaurants returned to setting up their tables – despite the threat of subsequent tremors.

“As you can see, life goes on,” says Mourad.

However, there are still people sleeping on the streets because their homes have been so damaged that they no longer consider them safe.

Help will be needed for much longer than a few weeks

Hoffmann of the Heinrich Böll Foundation says there is a lot of solidarity in Morocco now. “Yesterday [sábado] There was a huge campaign for people to donate blood. [A resposta] it was very impressive. Yesterday and today the centers [de doação de sangue] They said they could no longer receive donations and asked to wait until next week because they will need blood in the long term.”

Humanitarian organizations say it will take months, perhaps years, to help Moroccans rebuild and recover after the disaster.

“The earthquake will be in the news for a few weeks, but help will be needed for much longer – to rebuild, to put people’s lives back on their feet. This will be the central issue in the long term”, highlights Hoffmann.

With information from Reuters, dpa, AFP and AP.