The scared dog on the highway he would never have made it to safety alone. Cars whizzed past him and he had lost all hope of surviving. Then suddenly a man saw him and decided to risk his life to save that poor creature. Giving the puppy a beautiful happy ending, the one he always deserved.

When this man saw the dog in danger in the middle of the highway, the man decided to intervene. The Iranian put his life at risk in traffic, stopping the car and running to his rescue. He was scared and immobile, he couldn’t move a muscle.

The man cautiously approached to avoid that he could get scared and run away. Someone filmed every single moment of the rescue and then published it on the net, to tell a very altruistic attitude towards a poor animal in difficulty.

While many other motorists may have seen the dog but decided to continue on their way, without stopping to give him a hand, this man has accomplished an impossible feat. And he put his own life at risk to give another one chance to survive.

Highways are dangerous places for the large flow of vehicles. They are for people and for animals, which can be frightened. We don’t know how this puppy got here, but we do know that he could have been run over, cause an accident, be injured or die.

Scared dog on the highway finds his own hero

The video that arrives from Iran has conquered everyone, because it shows that there is still someone out there ready to help those in difficulty.

The happy ending has been assured for this puppy, who will surely soon find his new home forever, where he can be pampered by his new family.

