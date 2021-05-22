Nine joint and cooperating teams with Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Civil Defense Department rescued an Asian child, aged two years and nine months, lost in a rugged area in Jebel Yens in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday afternoon.

The Ras al-Khaimah police explained that the operating room received a report from the child’s family, the day before yesterday, stating that they lost their child in the Jebel Jens area, during a family trip to the area and failed in their attempts to find him.

She added that upon receiving the report, an integrated research team was formed that included elements from the Criminal Investigations and Investigation Department, the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, the Rescue and National Ambulance Department, the Police Dogs Unit, the Specialized Police Patrols, the Dakdaga Comprehensive Police Station, the people of the region, the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team, in addition to A helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Center, and began a wide search operation despite darkness falling on the missing child for 12 continuous hours.

She added that the search efforts were successful at six o’clock yesterday morning, when a member of the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team found the child asleep without suffering any injuries, except for minor scratches, and was handed over to his parents in an atmosphere of joy.

Ras Al Khaimah Police called on mountain goers to exercise caution, monitor and follow up their children while they were in rugged areas, in order to preserve their safety from losing or falling from a high place, praising the efforts of all participants in the search process in general, and the Hazza Fazaa Adventure Team in particular, for what he did One of the great efforts in the process of searching for the missing child, finding him and returning him to the bosom of his parents.





