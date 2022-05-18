Morelia, Michoacán.- Eight minors took shelter after the Morelia Police realized that the children were forced to work as day laborers In Michoacán, in the same act they arrested two armed men and put another 10 older people in custody.

It was in the western area of ​​Morelia where the minors were detected by elements of the municipal police, in a report it was stated that “they located 8 minors between 12 and 17 years old, who reported that they worked as agricultural day laborers and came from various states of the Mexican Republic, but of those who could not prove that they were in the company of their parents or guardians”.

Faced with this delicate situation, the children and adolescents were placed in shelter at the Tiníjaro Police Victim Assistance Center (CAV). Moreliawhere they received clothing and food, as well as medical and psychological evaluation, so that they could then proceed to be transferred to the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to be made available as victims, with which the corresponding protocol for its due process of follow-up.

Children and adolescents are rescued by the Morelia Police

But not only children were located as workers forced, the rescue of 10 people of legal agewho also reported working as agricultural day laborers and they were kept in the CAV Tiníjaro, where they received medical and psychological care so that their legal situation could then be clarified before the competent prosecutor’s office in accordance with protocol.

As part of the same work, the Morelia Police officers caught in flagrante delicto 2 subjects in possession of a firearmso they proceeded to arrest them and transfer them to be made available to the competent FGE, in accordance with protocol.

The City Council of Morelia assures that with this operation it was possible to demonstrate that “theThe Morelia Police continues to distinguish itself in the protection and rescue of Morelian children”, in addition to having excellent collaboration between the various areas of the corporation and state authorities.

In Michoacán, the Secretariat of Migration has highlighted that a type of “modern slavery” has been detected in the state, which is nothing more than the kidnapping of people to work in a forced manner, under threats, mainly by organized crime cells. Situation suffered by the majority of people who are migrants and are in transit through Michoacan territory.