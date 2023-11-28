Silkyara Tunnel (agencies)

Forty-one Indian workers were welcomed with cheers and wreaths yesterday, after relief workers safely pulled them out of a collapsed tunnel in which they were stuck, in a marathon operation that took 17 days.

The workers, who had wide smiles on their faces, were given a hero’s welcome after they were pulled through a 57-meter (187-foot) steel tube using stretchers equipped with wheels.

They were received by official officials and then met with their families.

Crowds outside the tunnel chanted, “Long live India!” After the news spread that all workers were rescued from a tunnel under construction in the state of Uttarakhand in the Himalayas after it partially collapsed on November 12 and they were stuck inside it.

The workers’ relatives celebrated outside the site, after hopes of rescuing them were repeatedly dashed by falling rubble and the breakdown of drilling mechanisms, in a rescue operation that the government said took place in “the Himalayan terrain that poses challenges.”

Nair Ahmed, brother of Sabah Ahmed, one of the stranded workers, told AFP: “We thank God and thank the rescue personnel who worked diligently to save them.” This man has been camping with others at the site for more than two weeks in extreme cold.

Masara Jahan, the wife of worker Sabah Ahmed, told AFP by phone from Bihar state, where she was waiting for news: “We are very happy, there are no words to express it.”

She continued: “It is not only my husband who wrote a new life for him, but also us, and we will never forget that.”

“Their courage and patience are an inspiration to all,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the workers in a statement.

The head of the local administration in Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said: “Patience, hard work and faith have triumphed,” noting “the prayers of tens of millions of citizens and the tireless work of the rescue teams.”

Dami indicated that the health condition of the workers is “good,” and said that a team of paramedics is assessing their condition in a field hospital.

Guria Devi, the wife of worker Sushil Kumar, said that she has been praying regularly since the tunnel collapsed.

She continued, “We went through terrible times, and sometimes we lost hope, but in the end it was time to celebrate.”