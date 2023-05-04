AOn Tuesday, the lawyer for the former “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt announced that a comprehensive injunction had been obtained against the NDR program “Reschke Fernsehen”. Eleven of 16 passages that were objected to, said lawyer Ben Irle, had been declared inadmissible by the Hamburg Regional Court. In particular, it is forbidden to spread the statement that his client had forced a former “Bild” employee to have sex because this allegation was demonstrably false and untrue.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and “media”.

The NDR is also no longer allowed to spread further statements in this direction, including the quote that the February 16 program had in the title: “Julian Reichelt and the women: ‘fuck, lie, throw away'”. Because the quote comes from a different context, another incriminating, anonymously reproduced attribution dates to a time when Reichelt was not yet editor-in-chief of “Bild”.

Nevertheless, as the demand showed, the NDR held against it. The own suspicion reporting is permissible, it is untrue when Reichelt’s lawyer Irle claims that the allegation of abuse of power is untrue. An appeal will be lodged against the (very extensive) decision of the district court.

Unfortunately, the NDR did not answer the question about the direct consequences of the decision. The temporary injunction was formally served on Wednesday, but when asked what was happening with the statements made on “Reschke Fernsehen” and the program, it said: “Please understand that we do not comment on ongoing proceedings.”

What happened can be determined with a few clicks. On Tuesday, the issue of “Reschke Fernsehen” that was attacked in court was still available in the ARD media library, on Wednesday it was no longer available. The trailer for the show, which is almost a minute long, can still be found on YouTube.