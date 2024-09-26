The console has an official price of $1,199 dollars (approximately 21,000 Mexican pesos), which was already a cause for debate. However, the situation has become even more complicated due to resale, with prices far exceeding the original value, something that is no longer a surprise in the world of video games and any other industry with collectibles.

Resellers, who quickly snapped up the first consoles through pre-orders, are offering the new bundle on platforms for exorbitant amounts. In some cases, prices have reached up to $13,373.49 dollars (around 236,000 Mexican pesos), more than ten times the official price. Even the “cheapest” deals are around $2,499.99, which is still double the initial cost.

Dozens of listings are now available, with listings starting at $7,000. Some include screenshots confirming the pre-order, but others offer no proof that they have actually secured the purchase of the console. This recalls the launch of the PS5 original, where resellers inflated prices and complicated access for interested players.

Even though Sony has made it clear that the premium console is not intended for all gamers, resale has once again become a major obstacle for those who really want to upgrade to this mid-generation console. With price inflation from resellers, accessing the new PS5 Pro could be a challenge for many.

Via: video gamer