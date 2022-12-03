The situation of the ticket office in the tie to the Russia World Cup 2018 continues to generate controversy and revelations that compromise the Colombian Football Federation. The most recent, an apparent mismanagement of the ticket office that even affected the footballers of the Colombian team and sponsors.

Already last July, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the ex-prosecutor Yajaira Caceres Pacheco, the former judicial official who was investigating the scandal of the resale of tickets for the matches of the Colombian National Team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and who ended up being investigated for the same case.

According to the statements of the accusing body, Cáceres would have falsely passed off her husband and other individuals as officials of the Prosecutor’s Office to request accreditations and attend the soccer team’s qualifying matches for free.

new controversy

The genesis of the investigation was the game with the Brazil team in which the tickets literally vanished in seconds and fans began to denounce a monumental tout. Photo: Fernando Bizerra / EFE

But now, there is more. These are two new episodes that come to light and that demonstrate “the participation of the Colombian Football Federation and its members in the massive diversion of tickets,” according to the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca.

According to conversations between the then manager of the entity, Luis Guillermo Escobar with Elijah Yamhurefrom the company Ticket Ya, new irregularities are revealed.

In chats revealed by Semana magazine, it is evident how Escobar asks Yamhure to give him 100 tickets for the players of the Colombian National Team, as usually happens in each game so that the soccer players bring their families and guests to the games. So far, all normal.

But the talk rises in tone because, apparently, the ballots were tangled, and it was not the first time it happened, which would have even caused discomfort among the soccer players.

Yamhure asks you to speak with Ivan Arce, representative of Ticket Shop, the firm that signed the ticket office contract, to send them the tickets regardless of the grandstand, that is, they were not fixed for the best locations in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla.

As evidenced, David Ospinathe National Team’s starting goalkeeper and one of the captains, insistently requested the tickets, and upon learning of this, Yamhure reveals that “if there are no tickets for the players, it is because the Federation already had them.”

“We gave them 4,200 tickets and they didn’t leave a single one for them,” says Yamhure.

The conversation reveals the knowledge of the situation that the high command of the FCF had and opens a new episode on alleged irregularities with the ticket office, which has been the subject of investigation.

second case

But there was another episode and it was before Colombia’s match against Brazil, the one that generated the greatest expectation.

It is an event agreed with sponsors and that was going to be carried out to promote their brands and for which between 400 and 800 tickets were committed, which did not appear at the last minute, so the event fell.

“The reason was that the vice president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón de Jesús Jesurún Franco, ordered the sale of a block of the ticket office that was reserved for that event,” says the Court.

The Administrative Court of Cundinamarca recently denied the claims of the claim for annulment and restoration of the right formulated by the plaintiffs Ramón Jesurún, Alvaro González and Andrés Tamayo against the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for the case of ticket resale.

The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) imposed fines of 18,000 million pesos in the process for anti-competitive conduct against the Colombian Football Federation and its top officials, including Jesurún and González, because they simulated a tender to set up a scheme that allowed the diversion of thousands of tickets to the black market , according to the ruling.

Superintendent Andrés Barreto confirmed that 17 natural persons and three market agents were penalized “for having carried out or facilitated anticompetitive conduct.” The case went precisely to the Prosecutor’s Office, where the investigation is being carried out.

