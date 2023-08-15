A friend’s father enrolled her as a child in the conservatory to learn to play the guitar. But the matter did not turn out as he expected: my friend played Giuliani and Fernando de Sor when what had motivated her father, as he ended up confessing, was her hidden desire to hear her perform the soundtrack. of Curro Jimenez.

Gossips are often wrong. Those who have attributed the replacements of Mrs and of Curro Jimenez to a certain opportunism on the part of RTVE in connection with the Daniel Sancho case, they have skidded: both were planned in advance. It was enough to check it on Google before launching the hypothesis, but who wants to contrast when they can contribute to the wave of morbidity in which we have been swimming for almost two weeks.

The replacements are for the summer. I Love Lucy It was already reissued in the fifties during the summer break, and the strategy continues to this day. The lack of investment in production in these months due to the decrease in consumption is replaced with the same lentils, which turns the eyes of many workers in the sector. It is understandable, but oh, if you like lentils…

In Spain, summer television refrigerators have been filling up with gazpacho from Blue summer, the watermelon Pippi Longstocking and the horchata It has written a crime, among other. There is something comforting in that the sentimental education of several generations comes from the same television menu; it has created a community, it has forged a common imaginary. We already have many of these series on platforms, but they are lost in the overabundance of their catalogues. Seeing without –barely– choosing now is a pleasure. I like to imagine some parent today checking on their mobile if there are entrance exams for the conservatory in September.

