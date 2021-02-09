Notice of heavy weather on Ile-de-France transport. The 146 new RER trains will be waiting. The users too. Alstom has just started the storm. At the end of last week, the French railway manufacturer withdrew the offer, however retained by the RATP and SNCF, won by the Bombardier-CAF consortium (Spanish manufacturer). Amount of the transaction: 2.56 billion euros and delivery of new equipment scheduled for 2025.

The choice of confrontation

At the time, a competitor of Alstom – losing the tender – Bombardier has since been bought by the French manufacturer. A merger finalized on January 29, subject, of course, to keeping the signed commitments. Now owner of Bombardier and therefore of its order books, Alstom, however, has chosen confrontation. A decision that made Valérie Pécresse jump, the president of the Île-de-France and Île-de-France Mobilités region (which finances purchases) denouncing “Alstom’s absolutely scandalous obstruction strategy” and directing the builder to “Keep his word”. For their part, RATP and SNCF say they are ready “To initiate all legal actions” to enforce the execution of the contract. What is Henri Poupart-Lafarge playing at? The CEO of Alstom, who assumes his decision despite the “Risk in ter my image “, is justified by attacking the technical and financial viability of the offer submitted by its competitors at the time. And take the opportunity to put back on the table the one then worn by his group and invoiced more expensive …

The fact remains that, behind the imbroglio, it is the travelers crammed daily into aging trains who will pay the bill. “This is another stab in the backs of RER B users”, rebels Jacques Baudrier, councilor of Paris (PCF) and administrator of Île-de-France Mobilités. For the chosen one, “All light must be shed on this scandal”.