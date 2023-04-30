The Evaluation Committee for Trainee Lawyers at the Judicial Training Institute, affiliated to the Ministry of Justice, has started oral interview tests for 200 trainee lawyers, male and female, to evaluate those affiliated with the legal profession, through six courses held at the Institute’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and the College of Law at UAE University.

The Ministry of Justice stated that the trainee lawyers will be distributed for training in law firms for another six months, to pass the practical training period, which includes attending 60 sessions in the courts of first instance and appeal, distributed over the six months, in addition to training in law firms, where the law firm will present at the end of Practical training, an evaluation report by him for each trainee, to the Lawyers Admission Committee after the end of the training period, and after successfully passing the exams, the trainees are registered as lawyers to work in the courts of first instance.

The Director General of the Judicial Training Institute, Counselor Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Al-Kamali, said, “The institute used to train lawyers with a group of the best university professors, including academics, consultants, judges, and lawyers, as they numbered 60 trainers.”

Al-Kamali added, “The training will take place within the institute in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in addition to training at the headquarters of the institute’s strategic partners in several places, including the faculties of law and the university campus at the UAE University in Al Ain.”

He continued, “The training period included the study of many important courses, most notably: Procedures in Civil and Criminal Cases, Preparation of Legal Research, Administrative Law Cases, Evidence in Border Crimes and Retribution, Contracting and Insurance Cases, Public Penal Law Cases, Regulating Labor Relations, Alternative Dispute Resolution, and Rental Claims.” Real estate property lawsuits, personal status lawsuits, methods of appealing criminal and civil judgments, civil liability lawsuits, law regulating lawyers, managing law firms, drafting contracts and enforcement issues, corporate law and smart applications in immediate pleadings.