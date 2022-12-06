The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases obligated the guardian of 3 students to pay 14,269 dirhams for a private school, with the appropriate payment of fees and expenses.

A private school filed a lawsuit before the court, demanding that the father of 3 students in the school be obligated to pay an amount of 34,259 dirhams, and also oblige him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, because he refused to pay the tuition fees owed by his children since they joined the school in 2018, amounting to a total of 34 thousand dirhams. Indicating that she repeatedly asked him to pay the fees, but he refused without justification or legitimate reason.

In turn, the guardian admitted that he had paid the amount of 19,990 dirhams, and attached receipt vouchers issued by the school, so the court obligated him to pay the amount owed to the school, amounting to 14,269 dirhams.

