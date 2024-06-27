Private schools in Abu Dhabi have confirmed their commitment to testing possible alternatives before considering whether to retain a student for repetition, in accordance with the policy of transferring students to the next grades, or retaining them for repetition, noting that “the decision to retain a student for repetition is taken collectively by the Academic Review Committee headed by the school principal, and includes four parties, including the student’s guardian, after the committee studies “eight considerations,” most notably the social and developmental impact on the student that may be caused by separating him from his peers.”

Administrators in private schools: Mustafa Gad, Nadine Othman, and Hala Al-Saadi confirmed that the school’s responsibility includes ensuring that students remain on the right track, noting that the school (according to the private school policy guide issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge) is required to prepare a policy concerned with transferring students to classes. The next academic year, or retention for repeat, provided that this policy includes a clear statement of the requirements for each age group, for each academic stage or grade, in accordance with the department’s requirements, and an explanation of the processes and standards that the school will use in determining the need to keep the student in the same grade.

They pointed out that the mechanism for transferring students to the next grades or keeping them for repeat, approved by the department, stipulates that kindergarten and first year students are transferred to the next grade, except in rare exceptional circumstances, and no decision is made to repeat the student’s study for the grade or year. tuition except after following the instructions stipulated in the Private Schools Policies and Instructions Manual.

They explained that students in grades six to 11 are transferred to the next grade, except for students who were unable to fulfill the requirements for transfer to the next grade, in accordance with the requirements of the curriculum approved by the department, and a student may not repeat his studies in a grade more than twice in a row. At most, in no more than two different grades during his education period, and the school must provide him with the necessary educational support.

The schools that follow the ministerial curriculum follow the requirements set by the Ministry of Education for the graduation of 12th grade students for schools, and the rest of the schools follow the requirements for the graduation of 12th grade students, according to what is set by their curricula approved by the department.

Social workers in private schools: George Youssef, Bashir Karam, and Laila Amer, explained that schools are obligated, if it becomes clear – during the school year – that a student is unable to achieve the desired progress, to inform his guardian, and hold a meeting to discuss and find appropriate solutions and measures to be taken to provide the student with support. Additional, and proposing specific ways to help him through various types of educational support that may include modifications or improvements to the teaching program, noting that the school is required to inform the students’ families of the results of these solutions, and the extent of their impact on the level of their children, immediately, as it is not permissible to decide to keep the student in The same class, unless all procedures have been taken.

They revealed that the decision to keep the student in the same grade is issued by an academic review committee headed by the school principal, and includes four parties including the teachers who taught the student or worked with him throughout the school year, the social worker, heads of teaching staff, the school’s special educational needs coordinator, or an employee in a position similar. The review committee studies a variety of possible factors to improve the student’s level of learning, and takes into account a number of considerations during the process of making the final decision, which is issued according to the unanimous opinion of these parties.

Considerations include the social and developmental impact that may result from separating the student from his or her peers, school reports showing progress or delay for two or more years, the curriculum approved by the Board, the school’s ability to provide educational supports, an enhanced and differentiated educational experience for students who have been retained for repetition in the past, the student’s history of previous retention for repetition, the results of the student’s special educational needs assessment, and the extent to which the student needs an individualized education plan that best meets his or her specific learning needs.

The Department of Education and Knowledge obligated private schools to submit a report – if requested to do so – on failure cases and the measures taken to address them, and to inform parents of the process followed, in addition to maintaining the relevant documents in the student’s record.

People with disabilities

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed in the Private Schools Policies Guide that students of determination who achieve the goals of individual educational plans are transferred to the next stage, according to what is appropriate for their age group, indicating that it is not permissible to keep any student of determination in the same class. If he does not achieve the expected progress, this means that the educational goals and objectives stipulated in his individual educational plan need to be modified.