The Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi obligated government agencies and companies in the emirate to comply with five main requirements to ensure the continuity of business and services during the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic, the first of which is to maintain a physical distance of at least 2 meters within the workplace, and the second, not to exceed The number of employees is 30% of the total general absorptive capacity of the workplace, and the third is the compulsory activation of the practice of remote work for the categories specified in Circular No. 1 of 2021 issued by the department, which includes “pregnant and lactating women, those over the age of 60 years, one of the parents who have Children in the educational stage of the tenth grade and below within the distance education system, jobs that can be performed remotely, and are determined by the workplace, those with chronic diseases and weak immunity.

The five requirements also included the application of the health, preventive and precautionary measures announced at the workplace, and any decisions issued by the competent authorities in this regard, and finally, the application of what was stated in the manuals, instructions and circulars issued by the department and the Human Resources Authority.





