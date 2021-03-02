The Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman announced the decision to oblige specific institutions to conduct a periodic PCR examination on a weekly basis for all their workers, except for those who have received two doses of the Corona vaccine, with a commitment to download the Al-Hosn application, starting from yesterday, within the framework of the efforts made to combat the spread of the virus. . The decision included workers in restaurants and cafes, supermarkets, gyms, men’s and women’s salons, labor recruitment offices, food and meal delivery companies, and car laundries.

The inspection and control teams will organize inspection rounds for the employees of the specified institutions and companies, three days after the issuance of the decision to compel the examination.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

