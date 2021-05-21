Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation obligated the owner of a café and cafeteria to vacate the shop, the subject of the lawsuit, called “a café and cafeteria,” who carried a commercial license issued by the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and handed it over to the two owners and not to be exposed to them, for not providing evidence that the second partner had waived his share in the eye of the dispute.

The case revolves around the filing of a complainant “partner in a cafe and cafeteria” against the owner of the cafe, demanding his expulsion from the disputed eye.