The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered an educational institute to refund an amount of 7300 dirhams to a student who had paid for participating in one of the institute’s courses and he apologized for participating after postponing the date of its session, and the court ruled to terminate the contract between the two parties.

The student filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that an educational institute be obligated to pay him 7,300 dirhams and the same, indicating that he paid the amount in return for registering in one of the educational courses at the institute, and the study did not start, and there was a delay in requesting a refund, but the institute delayed returning the amount.

The student confirmed that he applied to participate in a course organized by the institute, which starts a week after the date of payment and the amount was paid through a visa, after which he asked them to withdraw the amount and informed them of his withdrawal from the institute, and that on the next day of payment, but the institute withdrew the amount, and the amount was refused , Indicating that there is no contract between them except for the payment receipt, while the administrative director of the institute presented a memorandum in which he ended up rejecting the case for lack of validity and proof.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the documents confirmed that the two parties agreed that the plaintiff had paid an amount of 7300 dirhams to the defendant to join the course, but they disagreed about whether or not the plaintiff was entitled to return the price, noting that there was no written contract between the two parties, and the parties were unable to clarify The conditions of the contract, except that it is proven that the plaintiff did not join the paid session, and the defendant refused to return the amount without stating the reasons, and the court was unable to clarify the contract, the type of session, its duration, or even the date of its session, which are important detailed issues until the court stands on the violating party, the order With whom the court decides to terminate the agreement and restore the situation to what it was.

The court ruled to revoke the contract subject of the case for failure to agree on the essential issues and to oblige the institute to return the student to 7300 dirhams while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and rejecting all other requests.





