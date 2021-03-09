The Abu Dhabi government has obligated all employees and workers of government agencies and companies to conduct nasal swab (BCR) examinations for detecting infection with the Coronavirus, periodically to allow them to enter workplaces, provided that these checks are carried out at the employee’s expense, every seven days for those who They did not receive the vaccine, or they only received one dose, in addition to the excluded groups from the vaccine with approved medical certificates, and every month for those who spent 28 days, after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

The Government Support Department in Abu Dhabi announced an update in the list of commitments of government agencies and companies to ensure the continuity of business and services during the outbreak of “Covid-19”, which included five main requirements, the first: Maintaining a physical spacing within the workplace, of no less than Two meters. The second: The number of employees should not exceed 30% of the total general absorptive capacity of the workplace. And the third: The compulsory activation of the practice of remote work for the categories specified in Circular No. (1) for the year 2021 issued by the department, which includes: “Pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, and those over 60 years of age, and one of the parents who have children in the educational stage of the tenth grade and below within the system Distance education, and jobs that can be performed from a distance, and is determined by the workplace, and those with chronic diseases, and weak immunity ».

The five requirements also included the application of the health, preventive and precautionary measures announced in the workplace, and any decisions issued by the competent authorities in this regard. Finally: Apply what was stated in the manuals, instructions and circulars issued by the department and the Human Resources Authority.

The department indicated that with regard to the periodicity of examining the nasal swab to detect infections among the employees of government agencies and companies in the emirate, employees who received the anti-virus vaccine were excluded from conducting the medical swab, as long as their cases appeared in the application of the fort with the “golden star” or letter (E).

While the patrol required three categories of employees present in the workplace to conduct a nasal swab examination every seven days. The first: includes non-vaccine recipients, who received the second dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine and did not complete 28 days, and is excluded from receiving the vaccine with a report. Certified medical provider, provided that the employee bears the cost of the examination. The patrol also required employees who received the vaccine to conduct a nasal swab examination once a month (28 days after the second dose), without the government agency or company bearing the cost of the examination.

She stated that with regard to the cases of those in contact with people infected with the virus, or those returning from abroad, to employees of government agencies and companies, they will be subject to a period of quarantine, according to the period decided by the competent authorities, provided that this period is deducted from the annual leave balance of the employee who did not receive the vaccine, or a leave is calculated from Without salary in the absence of sufficient leave balance, while the employee, the contact who received the vaccine, is allowed to practice his work in the remote work system.

Outsourcing staff

On the obligations of employees of government agencies who are affiliated with companies and employees of service and outsourcing contracts, the department said that in the event of temporary entry of the employees of these companies to government work agencies, a negative result of the nasal swab examination must be shown, with a duration of no more than three days, while those who attend to the authorities are obligated On a daily basis, the government undertakes the same obligations laid down on the employees of the government agency.

– Those in contact with the injured, or those returning from abroad, are subject to a quarantine period, for a period to be decided by the competent authorities.

Implementing the precautionary measures announced at workplaces, and any decisions issued by competent authorities.





