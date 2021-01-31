The Abu Dhabi Appeals Court upheld a ruling of the Court of First Instance obligating a young man to pay a girl 750,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he caused as a result of the fraud and fraud that he practiced on her, after he introduced her to her through social media, and deluded her of his desire to marry her, and threatened her By showing pictures of her online showing her charms, to get her to pay him.

In details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay her 550,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he caused as a result of the fraud and fraud that he practiced on her, noting that the defendant threatened her to display pictures of her on the Internet showing her charms in order to induce her to He was given sums of money, and he managed to confiscate 700,000 dirhams from her, and he was convicted for the facts of her threat by a final penal ruling.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was represented in person, as well as the defendant in person, and they exchanged notes, and the defendant in his memoranda ended the request to reject the case, while the plaintiff submitted a memorandum that included an amendment in the requests by adding a request to oblige the defendant to pay her the amount that he seized, indicating that The material damage that she suffered as a result of the defendant’s action consisted in her borrowing sums from her friends and from a bank to give the defendant money, in addition to the moral damages that were the offense to her feelings, and the court of first instance ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 700,000 dirhams And a moral compensation of 50 thousand dirhams, and the expenses, and were rejected with the exception of requests.

The defendant did not accept the judgment, so he appealed against it before the appeal, demanding the annulment of the ruling, and he argued that the summary court has no jurisdiction to hear the case because its value, as determined by the appellant, is 550 thousand dirhams. He also criticized the court overestimating the compensation, and it ruled the appellant against it more than it requested, as it requested Compensation of 550 thousand dirhams, and that the court ruled her 700 thousand dirhams.

While the Court of Appeal clarified in the merits of its ruling, that the appellant’s awareness that the court of first instance had ruled the appellant against her more than it requested an answer to it that the judgment had referred to the appellant’s recent requests, in which she demanded the amount decided upon, and the court relied on what was proven by the criminal rulings that have ruled That the amount seized by the appellant is 700,000 dirhams, and the court has decided to accept the appeal in form and in its subject matter rejecting it, upholding the judgment and obligating the appellant to pay the expenses, including attorneys’ fees.





