The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance ruled that a woman must lead to a bank 43,503 dirhams the value of withdrawals from her credit card, after she stopped paying for a period of up to 38 months.

The bank filed a lawsuit against the woman, demanding that she pay him the amount, and that the ruling include expedited enforcement without guarantee, and oblige the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

In support of his claim, he submitted an application for a credit card, a detailed account statement, and a banking consultant’s report.

In turn, the defendant submitted an answer memorandum, at the conclusion of which she sought the judgment to the plaintiff bank of the principal debt owed by her, at the rate of 15 thousand and 836 dirhams, and the interest, due to the emergency circumstances she went through, and charging the bank with fees and expenses.

For its part, the court indicated in the rationale for its ruling that the judicial decision is that the contract is the law of the contracting parties, so neither one of its parties may unilaterally revoke or amend it except by agreement of the two parties, or for reasons approved by the law, noting that what is proven from the banking expert’s report is that the defendant obtained A credit card with a maximum of 32 thousand dirhams issued by the plaintiff bank, with a profit of 3.25% per month in the event that it fails to pay successive payments, and it has stopped paying since May 2020 and its account has been charged for the agreed profits and expenses according to what was indicated in the banking experience report, what the bank is entitled to Claiming the amounts owed by the defendant.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay 43,503 dirhams to the plaintiff bank, obliging her to pay the case expenses and attorney fees, and to reject all other requests.