A partial labor court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to oblige a restaurant to pay its former manager an amount of 71 thousand and 529 dirhams, late salaries and labor dues, as he worked with a salary of 8,500 dirhams per month, and he stopped working last June without a specific reason, and the defendant refused to pay His labor dues.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that the restaurant be obligated to pay him late salaries of 68 thousand dirhams for six months, in addition to labor dues, end-of-service gratuity allowance, arbitrary dismissal allowance, warning and remembrance allowance, and his obligation to pay expenses and attorney fees.

The defendant’s attorney stated that the manager’s service was terminated from work, for having committed work-related criminal offenses, which caused severe financial damages.

The reasons for the ruling stated: It is established that the gross violations, which the defendant claimed that the plaintiff committed, are the responsibility of other technical sectors, different from the sectors managed by the plaintiff, and that he is not responsible for these violations.

She added that terminating the plaintiff’s contract is arbitrary and without legitimate justification, and the plaintiff is entitled to compensation according to the remaining period of the work contract, which the court estimates at a value of 25 thousand and 500 dirhams. Regarding the request for warning compensation, the plaintiff’s request was not supported, because the legislator has restricted the obligation of warning to the case of terminating the indefinite contract, which is not compatible with the plaintiff’s case.

It indicated that the plaintiff is entitled to 71,529 dirhams.





