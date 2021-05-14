Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi decided to oblige the owner of a real estate in a case of a commercial dispute between an owner and an investor to pay the investor an amount of one million and 746 thousand dirhams, because the reasons for the judgment mentioned by the court are valid and have their proven origins in papers and are sufficient to carry his judgment, and what the parties to the case mentioned is only that It shall be an objective debate, in accordance with Article 183/1 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The merits of the case revolve around an investor filing a lawsuit against the owner of a private company and others to settle the account, the existing partnership between them, the projects therein, the sums received from clients, the funds they have in their account in the various banks and everything related to them and the termination of the partnership between the two parties, demanding payment of 4 million Dirhams for the value of losses and damages incurred as a result of intentional delay by the owner.

The court clarified that if the reasons for the judgment are valid and have their fixed origin in papers and are sufficient to carry his judgment, then the obituary for the aforementioned is nothing more than an objective argument with regard to the subject court, at its discretion, from the evidence of the case, which is what the control of the Court of Cassation abandons, and in view of the aforementioned, the court decided Rejecting the appeal and confirming the appealed judgment, pursuant to Article 183/1 of the Civil Procedure Law.